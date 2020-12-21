March 14, 1950 – December 11, 2020
Rosalie Anne Clawson, age 70, died from cancer at home on December 11, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon.
Rose was born on March 14, 1950 in Coos Bay, to parents Martin and Dorothy Slechta. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1968 and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College prior to relocating to Eugene in 1970 with her husband, William Clawson whom she married on September 5, 1970. She said she had over 50 wonderful years with him, doing a great deal of traveling and just enjoying life.
Rose then moved to Keizer in 1972. She lived in Keizer with her husband at the same house for over 40 years. Rose was employed with VIPS, Inc. for over 40 years. She found a nurturing place to work and another home. Meeting many friends she cherished and loved. It cannot be overstated the love she had for the management of VIPS, Inc. and her second family.
Rose enjoyed being a gardener, seamstress and fabulous cook. She excelled at each of these hobbies. Those who ate her meals claimed they were better than at the restaurants. Her family and friends will always remember her as a charming, generous, helpful, and friendly women. She had many friends and family who loved her very much.
Rose is preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by her husband, William H Clawson; also by family, Marty and Sara Slechta from Lakeside; Thomas and Theresa Slechta from North Bend and George Slechta of Coos Bay.
As requested there will be no services.
