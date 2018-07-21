Nov. 24, 1942 - July 16, 2018
A celebration of life for Ron T. Pullen, 75, of Apache Junction, Ariz., will take place in the fall. He died July 16, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz.
He was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Green Bay, Wisc., to Robert and Geneva Pullen. Ron had graduated from Monte Vista Elementary School in Phoenix, Ariz. After graduating from Camelback High School in Phoenix, Ariz., he furthered his studies at Arizona State University, earning a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in mathematics.
Ron married his wife, Karen, in 1968, at Saint Monica Catholic Church in Coos Bay. He taught mathematics in Oregon and Arizona. In 1974-75, Bonnie Koreiva hired Ron at Southwestern Oregon Community College to teach computer science courses part time along with mathematics courses. In 1988, he was transferred to the mathematics department where he taught classes and then was the division director of mathematics and physical sciences, until his retirement in 1999. Ron was admired by the faculty and the many students he had the pleasure of teaching. From 1973 until 1986, he was a partner in the family business, Charleston Charters, captaining his charter boat, the Karon, during the summers.
Later in 1999, Ron and his wife left Charleston on their sailboat Aegean Odyssey, heading for Greece. Unfortunately their plans changed due to parental illnesses, but did live aboard and cruise Mexico for 15 wonderful years. During their annual visits to Mazatlan, they taught English to the Mexican students of all ages up to age 76, in the school classroom or on their boat. Ron, being a long time teacher, enjoyed making English lesson plans and handouts for the students. Ron also was a favorite and popular mentor for other cruisers, for weather, navigation, fishing, touring Mexico by car, safe anchorages, computers and other cruisers’ boat projects.
Ron leaves behind wife, Karen; a brother, Randy and Katherine of Phoenix, Ariz.; a nephew, Tra vis and Faith; cousins, Steven Ross and Marka of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Stephanie Stowe and Rob of Beaverton; and family member, Joyce Parke of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Ariz., would be appreciated.
