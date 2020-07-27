Ronald “Ron” Mark Randall
July 2, 1951 – July 20, 2020
On July 20, 2020 Ronald “Ron” Mark Randall passed away in his adopted hometown near Coos Bay, Oregon. Born to a military family in Great Falls, Montana in 1951, he spent his early years moving around the world and eventually settled in Oregon. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1972-1975; he received the Antarctic Service Medal and was honorably discharged.
Ron lived in Medford and Vernonia, Oregon before settling in Winchester Bay. He thoroughly enjoyed tearing around the sand dunes and was heavily involved in many dune-related activities. When not cruisin’ through the dunes, he enjoyed spending his days crabbing and fishing.
Ron is preceded in his death by his parents, Helen and Charles Randall and his beloved poodle, Ruffles. He is survived by his sister, two brothers, extended family in Washington, Oregon and California, and his many friends along the coast.
Ron’s cremains will be placed at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
