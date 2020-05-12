April 13, 1931 – May 6, 2020
At his request, no public services will be held. He will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery.
Ronald Lee Morgan was born on April 13, 1931 in Swisshome, Oregon to Ray and Garnet Morgan. He passed away on May 6, 2020 at Coquille Valley Hospital after an extended illness.
Ronald lived in Deans Creek, Camas Valley, Dora, Coquille and Fairview, and attended Coquille High School. From 1948-1950, he served in the Navy. In 1953, he married Norma Jean Cole; they were married for 50 years until her death. In 2005, he married Arlene Lehman. Over the years, Ronald was a logger and a longshoreman in Coos County. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. He loved sports and spending time with family. He was a Longtime member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge # 1935.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Arlene Morgan of Myrtle Point; sister, Bonnie and Jim Johnston of Florence; son, Craig and Sue Morgan of Vancouver, Wash.; daughter, Jolene and Lance Zagaris of Emmett, Idaho; son, Ray and Mardi Morgan of Canby; grandchildren, Travis Morgan, Kayla Mitchell, Andrew Zagaris, Lydia Alberto, Cole Morgan, McCall Randall and Lauren Morgan; 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to: American Diabetes Association, 4380 SW Macadam Ave, #270, Portland, OR 97239.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
