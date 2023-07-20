June 20, 1944 – July 11, 2023
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Ronald Lawrence Perry passed away at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; and three children, Bryan Perry of Vancouver, Brad and Sarah Perry of Pennsylvania, and Tami Perry of Reedsport; grandchildren, Garret, Chase, Josh, Kendra, Braden, Silas, Colevyn, and Keaten; one great granddaughter, Nova.
Ronald was born in Bremerton, Washington on June 20, 1944 to Robert and Bernice "Bunny" Perry. He grew up in Reedsport, Oregon, where he graduated Class 1962. He joined the Army out of high school where he was part of the Corp of Engineers stationed in Europe. Years later he got married at First Christian Church of Reedsport. He and his wife, Sharon moved to Portland where he started his maritime career as a deckhand for Willamette Tug and Barge. A few years later they moved to Battle Ground, Washington, which is where he traveled and followed every sport activity the kids played. If he wasn’t coaching, he was cheering.
In 1992 he accepted a job offer with Foss Tug and Barge to be a launch operator of the tugboat, Arrow 2 in Astoria, Oregon. He settled in Ocean Park, Washington where he retired from the water in 2006. That same year he returned to his roots and took over his late stepfather, Jim DeWitte and Bunny’s tavern. The Waterfront Tavern and Lounge is where Capt. Ron took his calling as boss and cook.
Ron was an attribute to the old town, he donated too many events including his famous spaghetti feed for the dog shelter, and the family pizza night he hosted every year to welcome the carvers in Chainsaw Events. If he wasn’t in the kitchen he was out talking with the customers, which in return became friends. 2022 he would sell the tavern and do what he and Sharon long lived to do, travel. That took them on adventures across the US map. This trip home was filled with graduation, baseball games and birthdays that "Poppy" cherished. His family had a private gathering and will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
