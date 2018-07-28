Dec. 20, 1936 - July 22, 2018
It is with great sadness the family of Ronald L. Amelung Sr. announces his passing Sunday, July 22, 2018.
He was married to his wife, Diane, for 61 yrs. They had lived in the Coquille Valley for the last 53 yrs.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherry McLaughlin and Penny Crawford and her husband, Don; his son, Ronald "Ronnie" Jr. and his wife, Allaina; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis and his wife, Judy of Cottage Grove and their children; his family from St. Louis, sister, Sharon and her children, Pam and her husband, Dick as well as their children; and his brother-in-law, Leon Martin from Virginia.
At the age of 18, he started his life-long career in the timber industry. In 1984, Ron partnered with three others to form AGM and M Inc., which he was actively involved in.
Ron was also a long-time member of the Eagles and Elks, had a passion for old cars, guns, and his Bassett hound, Sammy. He supported different organizations and people, but would not allow it to be acknowledged. He was a big man, but had a gentle heart and will be missed every single day.
A private ceremony was held Saturday, July 28, at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens. The family invites those who wish to “raise one” for Ron to join them from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 11 at the Coquille Eagles.
