Ronald Joseph Calhoun, a longtime English teacher at North Bend High School and Junior High, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his children on December 14, 2022. He was 93 years old. He died in North Bend, Washington, where he had been living near his older son and middle daughter.
Teacher, coach, mentor, friend, father, husband, grandfather, brother, athlete, and person of faith, he threw himself into work and life with vigor and infectious enthusiasm. He touched thousands of lives with his spirit of open-hearted acceptance and humanity.
“Big C” or “Mr. C” as his many friends, students and former students called him, relished life but was very eager to be reunited with his wife, Mary, who passed away three years ago and for whom he provided many years of loving, constant, and attentive care. It was a source of great inspiration to his family to observe Ron’s wholehearted embrace of the role of caregiver and how thoroughly and joyfully he upheld the sacred commitments he made so many decades ago when they were married.
He is survived by his five children, Colleen, Caroline, Ronald, Candace, and Christopher; thirteen grandchildren; his sister, Patsy; and many dear friends.
