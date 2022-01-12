February 24, 1943 – December 29, 2021
Ronald James Harpole, age 78, of Eckley, Oregon, lost his battle with Covid on December 29, 2021, in Gold Beach, Oregon. He was born in Eugene on February 24, 1943. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Joan; his son, James; grandson, Gaven and his fiancée, Aubrey Ball; great grandson, baby Colson Ronald; and many who will sorely miss this larger-than-life man on the Dement Ranch.
Ron hailed from a pioneer family, travelling on the Oregon Trail in the mid-1800s, who settled in the Junction City, Oregon, region. He was born into the family of Alonzo and Sylvia Harpole, who raised eight children there. Ron graduated from Junction City High School, lettering in both football and wrestling. In 1965, he married Mary Huddleston, with whom he created a son, James. Ron’s early working career was in mill work for Georgia Pacific Co., and land clearing/road construction for Carl Keen Land Excavation, where he operated heavy equipment. When Sam Dement of Myrtle Point and Eckley hired Ron in 1981, he gained a valuable ranch assistant who brought these skills to the ranch where Ron quickly showed a talent with horses and dogs in working cattle.
Ron’s life took on a fairy tale like aspect when he started work for the Dement Ranch, where he fell in love with the rancher’s younger daughter, Joan Leigh Dement, marrying her in a ranch wedding in 1983. Following the wedding ceremony, guests were treated to the sight of the newlywed couple dancing in cowboy boots on top of a picnic table.
Ron became invaluable on the Dement Ranch, eventually taking over the reins from the retiring Sam. Ron had a tremendous work ethic, never stopping until the job was done. With grit and determination, he grew to be a steady problem-solver, figuring ways to resolve issues, mechanical and otherwise. Admired for his many skills, he remained humble until the end.
Some examples of his talents follow: running a portable saw mill; constructing a stable and dog kennels with no written plans, the design remaining in his head; locating far-flung cattle on the Eckley prairies and successfully corralling them; harvesting his own timber; producing a beautiful vegetable garden; baking the best apple pie ever.
Fishing, crabbing, and clam digging were his passions. Many rivers, high lakes, and the ocean provided him his playground. He always said, “I’m bringing home the bacon,” as part of his goodbye on these outings.
No service is planned at this time.
