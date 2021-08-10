Ronald Herbert Carlson

March 22, 1943 – July 24, 2021
Ron Carlson was born on March 22, 1943 in McAuley Hospital in Marshfield, Oregon to Fredrick and Clara (Goodman) Carlson. He died July 24, 2021 in North Bend, at the age of 78.
He grew up and attended school in Eugene and Springfield, graduating from Springfield High School in 1961. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and earned his Associate’s degree in forestry from Southwestern Oregon Community College. He worked in plywood mills and the woods and later as a painting and fencing contractor. He had been a member of the Northwest Steelheaders, Eagles Lodge, and Dolphin Players. He was an avid sportsman and loved being outdoors.
Ron is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Alice Carlson; brothers Russell Brazeal of Eugene, and Tom Carlson and wife, Davida of Willows, CA; step-brother, Jerry Dean and wife, Linda of North Bend; nephews, Joshua Carlson of Willows, CA, Neil Walker of Federal Way, WA and Ken Walker of Seattle, WA; nieces, Stephanie Robertson of Cabool, MO, Kristy Winegar of Chester, CA, Charlene Ruggiero of Susanville, CA, Jennifer Haro of Chico, CA, and Melissa Reynolds and husband, Jeff of Portola, CA; close friends, Richard and Laura Hill of Roswell, NM; and caregiver, Bunny Leeth.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Clara and Ray Dean; father and stepmother, Fred and Mabel Carlson; stepbrothers, Bob and Bruce Barclay; and stepsister, Charlotte Packard.
A celebration of life is scheduled for August 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Bastendorff County Park, followed by a picnic. Masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coos County STEP Commission, PO Box 1611, North Bend, OR 97459 or to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
