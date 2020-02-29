Ronald Handke
October 19, 1941 - February 15, 2020
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay, Ore. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Ronald Handke passed away in his sleep on the morning of Feb. 15, 2020 dreaming of a vacation full of visits with friends, sunny weather and baseball. Ron was born on Oct. 19, 1941 in Anthon, Iowa. He graduated from Anthon-Oto High School in 1960. There he met his sweetheart, life partner and wife, Pamela Phillips. They married Aug. 9, 1964. After graduating from Wayne State University, Ron was employed by the Lone Tree School District in the fall of 1964. Looking for a new adventure the couple moved to Coquille, Ore., in 1966. Soon afterward, they were blessed with their first child, Nicole. From there Ron went on to become a wood and metal shop teacher at North Bend High School. In 1974, Ron and Pam were blessed with their second daughter, Jonna. After pursuing a master’s degree from Oregon State University, Ron became an administrator for the North Bend School District.
Ron “Hank” Handke had many hobbies from fishing and crabbing to woodworking and traveling. He enjoyed living in the Pacific Northwest with its abundant natural resources. Ron and Pam were active church goers and long-standing members of a close bible study group. Hank also loved going to Beavers games. However, Ron’s biggest love was for his grandsons. He enjoyed watching all the events that Alex, Seb, Cody and Carter were involved with. In addition, he was thrilled to involve his grandsons in new experiences and share his wisdom with them.
Ronald Handke is survived by daughter, Jonna Phipps, son-in-law Jason Phipps, grandsons Cody and Carter Phipps, son-in-law Micah Thorp, and grandsons Sebastian and Alexander Thorp. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the North Bend Construction Trade Center for the Vocational education department at NBHS or to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
