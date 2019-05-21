Feb. 7, 1941 - May 15, 2019
Services will be held for Ronald Edward Bement, 78, at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel, 125 Eighth St. SW, in Bandon. Following the services Ron will be laid to rest in the Denmark Cemetery with his parents.
Ronald Edward Bement was born Feb. 7, 1941 in Langlois, the only child of Edwin and Bertha Agate (Dollar) Bement. He died May 15, 2019, in Coos Bay.
Ron was educated in Langlois schools, where he excelled at reading, mathematics and was known for his beautiful handwriting. After graduating, he joined his father in raising cattle and enjoyed all aspects of ranch life. His mother died in 1983. He and his father traveled to visit relatives in Washington, California, and Wyoming each year until his father’s death in 1996.
After the death of his grandfather, Edward Bement, the family moved to Denmark. Taking over operation of the Bement Ranch on Willow Creek, where Ron lived until his failing health forced him to sell the ranch in 2015. He moved to assisted living near Bandon in 2017.
Having suffered an injury at birth, Ron was limited in some areas and never learned to drive. Willie and Billie Smith of Denmark became like family to Ron. After Willie’s death in 1997, Billie became his surrogate mother. She was known as his driver, phone contact and advisor on all things.
Ron lived for his cattle and also enjoyed roaming the hills of his ranch, hunting deer and elk, alone as well as with several local buddies.
