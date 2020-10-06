Ronald Charles Rider

November 30, 1950 – October 3, 2020
A private family gathering at graveside will be held for Ronald C. Rider, 69, of Coos Bay. He will be laid to rest at Coos River Cemetery.
Ron was born on November 30, 1950 in Coos Bay to John Rider and Velda (Messenger) Rider. He passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 in Eugene.
Ron drove truck for Mayflower Farms, and hauled logs for Coos Trucking and Young’s Trucking up until he retired. When Ron wasn’t chasing deer and elk he was up the river fishing. Ron’s helping hands, hunting companionship and stories around the campfire will be missed by all.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, John and Velda Rider; and his lifelong partner, Kathy Lambert.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
