September 12, 1950 – January 5, 2021
Ronald Allen Oakes was born on September 12, 1950 and passed away January 5, 2021. Ron was born and raised in Coos Bay, where he raised his children and worked at Coos Head Lumber Company, Perry’s Electric, and as an independent contractor. He built his later life in North Dakota, where he worked for Altendorf Trucking.
Ron was a proud, stubborn, and gregarious man. He loved his family and his country. He bragged endlessly about his children and grandchildren; he loved them immensely and unconditionally. Ron was a skilled mechanic, plumber, and electrician. He was the ‘go to’ for all family and friends with a problem to solve. He loved history and reveled in his knowledge of antique cars, military planes, and all things mechanical. Ron was generous, loving, and full of life. He developed deep friendships wherever he went and did not know a stranger.
He is survived by his daughters, Joy Hanneman and Helen Feroli; his grandchildren, Tanner and Cavan Hanneman, Katherine Feroli, McKayla, Tyson, and Trinity Oakes; his sisters, Gladys McGill, Joyce Dwyer, Linda Ramirez, and Cathy Oakes; the mother of his children, Ginger Oakes and an abundance of dear friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Oakes; his brother, Cecil Oakes; his sister, Helen Oakes; his parents, John and Della Oakes. Ron’s family plans to hold a celebration of his life in Coos Bay, Oregon when larger family gatherings are no longer impeded by ridiculous social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, his family request you live life to the fullest, appreciate the little things, forgive your loved ones of prior transgressions, and enjoy every moment with those you love as if it were your last.
