August 3, 1941 – August 2, 2020
Ron Davis passed away on August 2, 2020 at his home in Coquille, three months after the discovery of a malignant brain tumor.
Ron was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He married his high school sweetheart in 1962. He worked in high rise construction for 35 years in Los Angeles. After he retired, Ron and his wife, Carolynne Sue, moved to Coquille in July of 2000. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary on February 18, 2020.
Ron was deeply loved and is survived by his wife, Carolynne Sue; sons, William Ryan of Coquille and James Allen of Eugene; grandchildren, Austin Davis, Caroline Byrd and her husband Chris Byrd; great grandchildren, Danny Pyle and Kimberlily Byrd of Myrtle Point; and nephew, Michael Allen Davis. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan Ann Davis and Mary Kathryn Davis, both of California. Ron’s sisters spent the last month of his life with him here in Coquille.
Ron was a metal lather by trade and was exceptionally talented at reading blueprints. The most difficult architectural designs were often Ron’s favorite work. Ron’s work ethic was unparalleled; he was a perfectionist to a fault. His favorites were fancy ceilings in hospitals, hotels and amphitheaters. Ron enjoyed setting heavy metal door frames because they had to be straight, plumb and level.
After 35 years in the construction industry, Ron set his sights on building his own home out of steel studs. He learned a computer program, “Home-3D” and spent 3 years designing his custom dream home on the computer. Ron’s home now sits on a hill overlooking the Coquille Valley.
Ron loved baseball and influenced everyone in his family to love the game too. As a boy, Ron played pickup games at the local park and played through high school. As a father, he managed or coached his sons’ Little League and Pony Colt baseball teams for nine years. He loved taking them to the local pizzeria and ice cream parlors after big games and to Dodger Stadium at year’s end.
Ron enjoyed making stained glass windows and lamps. Once he made a dozen diamond shaped windows for a church in Van Nuys, California. He also loved bartering for a good deal. He once bartered with a dentist to exchange a beautiful rose flowered lampshade he had made for a set of dentures for his mother. Ron was an avid garage sale and bargain hunter.
Ron’s love of bluegrass music was legendary, filling the truck, car or shop. Wherever he was, there was bluegrass gospel music, the old-time music that touched your heart strings. He couldn’t understand if you didn’t love it too. This gospel music brought him to Jesus and Jesus into his heart.
Ron’s humor, great story telling, construction knowledge, plumbing and electrical skills will be missed by members of his church and community, as he spent most of his retirement years helping others.
A Celebration of Life service will be held October 24, 2020 at 3 pm at the Myrtle Point First Christian Church. Attendance is limited by invitation due to the COVID-19 guidelines. It will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. You may join us on the livestream at 3 pm by navigating YouTube.com and finding the Myrtle Point First Christian Church Channel. The family is thankful for the love and support received from friends, neighbors and clergy of Myrtle Point First Christian. Interment will be at Norway Cemetery next to his father, Paul Allen Davis and mother, Gladys Basher Davis.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
