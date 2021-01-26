September 9, 1979 – January 1, 2021
Ronald Aker, a former military intelligence analyst with the US Army, died January 1, 2021 at the age of 41 in Coos Bay, due to a tumor in his cerebellum.
Ron was born in Riverside, California on September 9, 1979. He graduated at Ben Davis High School in Indiana, Class of 1997. In 2008, he joined the Armed Forces as a Military Intelligence Analyst and went on tour in Iraq around the year 2010. In January of 2001 Ron met his wife, Jennifer, in person after a few years of online communication and they were married on September 22, 2001. They had five beautiful children within the years after, they welcomed: Aeris (Gabriel) Aker on March 27, 2002; Aislynn Aker on September 20, 2003; Serenity Aker on February 17, 2006; Daegan Aker on June 1, 2009 and Jayce Aker on April 4, 2011.
Ron was a devoted husband and father, he did all that he could to love, protect and provide for his family until he was too sick to do so. He enjoyed writing poetry and short stories, drawing, role playing games (table top and computer) and making people laugh. He touched the hearts of many, changing the lives of most. Spiritually, he held beliefs that followed the teachings of Buddhism and found peace in doing so. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A private memorial service will be held at the Aker household in Coos Bay.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jennifer Aker; his children, Aeris, Aislynn, Serenity, Daegan and Jayce Aker; his parents, Deborah Shumate and Bruce Shumate; his siblings, Debbie Moon, Heather Lake, Ean Oliver, Jay Aker, Robert Aker, Stacy Aker and Cheryl Black.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Aker; his grandparents, William Hemeon, Zoe Hemeon, R.J. Aker and Margaret Aker.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
