Rolland Selby Leep
April 7, 1931 – December 3, 2019
Rolland Selby Leep passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019 from the complications of Parkinson disease.
He was born April 7, 1931 in Eugene, Oregon to Eldred Leep and Esther Koenig. He had two brothers, Jean and Delbert who both preceded him in passing.
He spent his early life in Indian Creek, Oregon and attended school in Mapleton. He worked in the family logging and saw mill business and continued the business after his father retired. He later relocated to Myrtle Point, Oregon where he owned and operated the Leep Sawmill for many years. After selling the mill he continued to enjoy a hobby of planting trees on his private land.
He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953 in the Korean conflict. He was a machine engine operator aboard an Army craft. After his discharge he returned to the family business.
He married Margery Cobb Roper and they were the parents of three children, Steven, Nancy and Betsy and three Roper stepchildren, Mickey, Perry and John Bruce. He later married Geraldine Wilberger in 1968. Along with that marriage came three additional stepchildren, Greg, Gale and Ginger. He was the grandfather of several grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was always so happy that all the mixed family enjoyed each other.
He did a lot of quiet service in Myrtle Point believing that it was important to give back to the community. He was an active member of the Lions Club for 50 years and he served for many years with the Fire Department.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Myrtle Point Chapel of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, 404 7th St. Private burial will be at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille. A reception will follow the funeral service at the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests you consider sending a donation to the Elks Student Scholarship fund in Rolland’s name.
We would like to thank Country Gardens in Coquille for their kindness and care during his stay there. Online remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
