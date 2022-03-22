April 26, 1943 – March 17, 2022
Roland “Rolly” “Rol” James Schmidt passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon, with his family by his side, on March 17, 2022 at age 78. He had quick battle with an aggressive metastatic kidney cancer. Prior to falling ill a month earlier, he enjoyed a full life: traveling, chopping wood, reading, cooking, and taking walks.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Cathy, in September 2020. Rolly and Cathy were married for 52 years. In retirement, they were often found traveling or square dancing or visiting friends/relatives – all three at the same time if they could arrange it! Rolly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years and later in the National Guard. He attended Foothill College and San Jose State University with Cathy and became an elementary school teacher for a short period. He switched careers – and owned the Myrtle Point Chevron station for 27 years. Had you stopped by the gas station, you would have found him in the service bay fixing cars or at the gas pump offering to wash your windshield and check your oil. His customers will remember him as fair, kind, and dedicated to his job. After he sold the station, he worked part-time as a security guard at the Charleston docks. His friends and family will remember Rolly as honest, straight forward, and volunteering his time to help others.
Rolly was someone who always saw the best in others – he was critical only of himself and only on occasion. Rolly was an avid reader and he formed strong opinions, which he liked to share. If you knew him, you likely had the opportunity to engage in spirited debates with him. Despite his diehard and energetic commitment to his own point of view, his strongest viewpoint was that everyone has a right to their own opinions. Rolly enjoyed the outdoors. His hauling and chopping of firewood gave him plenty of time to enjoy vigorous exercise and nature. For leisure, Rolly enjoyed camping in remote campgrounds, hiking, and skinny-dipping when given proper solitude.
Rolly is survived by his sister, Joanne Rowse; his brother, Walter (Marilyn) Schmidt; his sister, Barbara Chellberg; and is predeceased by both his brother, Jerry Schmidt and sister, Georgia Hoffman. He is survived by his three children, Christine (Todd) Smith, Eileen (Mike) Frey, and Steve (Courtney) Schmidt; and 5 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Coquille, Oregon on March 25, 2022. Later, at a date to be determined, he will be interred with Cathy at her family plot in Wausau, Wisconsin. Receptions will be held at both ceremonies to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon. Or consider donating to Pacific Home Health & Hospice in Coos Bay, Oregon, which recently supported Cathy’s care. Please support hospice care everywhere, so they can continue their invaluable mission to families.
