May 31, 1928 – Oct. 6, 2018
Cremation rites have been held for Roger Lowell Ferrel, 90, of Lakeside, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Roger was born May 31, 1928 in Yuba City, Calif. He was the fifth child born, to Edward and Veronica (Snyder) Ferrel. The Ferrel family moved to the state of Nevada during the Great Depression, when Roger was a baby and he grew up in the Hawthorne and Fallon areas. There Roger completed his formal education graduating from Churchill County High School in 1946.
In 1947, Roger began work as a carpenter. Working first for a local contractor and as time passed he started his own construction company, Nevada West Construction, until retiring in 1990.
In 1985, his wife, Jean came into his life and the spent many wonderful years together. Upon his retirement they traveled full-time for a number of years before finally settling down in Lakeside. Here they became active members of the Lakeside Community Church in 2001.
Roger is survived by is wife, Jean Ferrel; his three children, Nancy Ferrel, Pamela Young, and Douglas Ferrel; his stepchildren, Dorene Gullion, Laurel Miller, Karry Bowman, and Sophia Curran; 15 grandchildren; and a growing number of great-grandchildren.
Roger was a generous man who always had a smile and a hug for those he knew and a kind word for all. He will be missed by many who knew him.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lakeside Community Church, PO Box 286, Lakeside, Oregon 97449.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In