November 14, 1962 – March 30, 2021
At his request, no services will be held for Roger Evans Justrom Jr., of Coos Bay, who died March 30, 2021, in Coos Bay. He was 58.
Roger was born November 14, 1962, in Coos Bay, to Roger and Betty Justrom. He attended grade schools and graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, where he spent most of his life. He was an athlete in high school, especially excelling in basketball, and he loved the outdoors. Roger loved to golf and he was an avid fly fisherman. He tied his own flies and fished every chance he got. He was a huge Blazers and Ducks fan.
He worked at Benetti's Italian Restaurant in downtown Coos Bay for 22 years, and was a great favorite of staff and customers alike. Restaurant owner Joe Benetti said Roger's death is like losing a member of the family. "If you dined at Benetti's," he said, "you knew Roger." Staff remember Roger for his cheerful nature and his attention to his customers. If there were kids in his section, they always got some coins or candy from Roger, and he often walked customers out the door and right down the street to their cars.
All his life, Roger was a caring person. A childhood friend, remembering Roger, said, "All through school, and even in junior high when kids can be so mean, Roger was always so kind."
Because of his whimsical personality, his great sense of humor, his caring and kindness, Roger was blessed with a great many friends. He was exuberant, talking a mile a minute. At times, even his closest friends weren't able to understand his machine-gun-style conversations. When he stopped talking, they could only smile and nod, wondering what it was he had just said.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Justrom, of Coos Bay; son, Alex Justrom, Vancouver, Washington; grandson, Coen Justrom, Vancouver, Washington; brother, Bryan Justrom, Portland; and sisters, Debra Molner of Meridian, Idaho, and Donna Mattson, Palm Coast, Florida.
Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
