July 5, 1951- April 5, 2019
Roger was born in Coos Bay and lived his whole life in Myrtle Point. He attended Myrtle Point High School where he played many sports. Baseball, basketball, wrestling, and football. Football was his favorite sport. He once kicked a 35-yard field goal in a game and the crowd went wild. He also was the captain of his football team in 1970.
Roger met the love of his life in 1972 Denese “Decie” Gallino. She had always had her eyes on him and knew he was the one she wanted. Once they officially went on their first date they were inseparable. They fell in love and built a life together. They had two children Greg and Sarah Gallino. Roger was an amazing dad and husband. He worked hard to provide and care for his family. He enjoyed being a family man, spending time with his family every chance he got.
He always enjoyed working in the wood industry. He worked for Coos County Forrest Patrol, Ingram Brothers Logging, Gold Mountain Logging, Roseburg Forrest Products, Westbrook Mill, and Knutson Log Truck now known as Coos Transportation. He was the number one driver for Coos putting in 20 years there. He left work due to medical problems in 2008.
He loved being a grandpa and spending time with his grandkids. Even on the days he couldn’t see them he always made sure to call them. He would say, "Hi this is Papa" and tell them how much he loved them. He loved reading to them, teaching them things, making them smile, laugh, and watching them grow. He truly was their number one papa!
Roger had a few nicknames that he went by. Bubba was one he inherited while in high school due to his size, strength, and speed.
“The Rock” was something his family called him. We already knew he was built like a tall brick building and strong like it too, but we didn’t realize how strong he really was until we watched him continue to fight for his life for the last eight years. He never gave up no matter what life threw at him. To us he will always be the strongest man we have ever known.
He lost his wife in October 2016. This was very hard on him since they had never been apart. He continued to fight and live his life for his kids and grandkids, but like I said earlier Decie always had her eye on him. Even though he wouldn’t give up the fight she must of held his hand and leaded him to Heaven.
He will be greatly missed here on earth, but he will always be Our Hero, Our Legend, Our Papa, Our Rock!
Roger is survived by his son, Greg Gallino; daughter, Sarah Gallino and son-in-law, Matt Karleen; grandkids, Kylah, Ava, Ella and Luke; brother, Gary Gallino; sisters, Debbie Baker and Deanna Sundbaum; and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Denese “Decie” Gallino; and father and mother, Don and Bertha Morrison-Gallino.
Service and potluck will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Church of the Nazarene in Coquille.
