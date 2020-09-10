February 27, 1957 – September 7, 2020
Rodney Wallace Brandon, loving father, grandfather, and all-around Big Dog, died on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020. The son of Jack and Marjorie, Rod was born February 27, 1957 and grew up in Reedsport, Oregon.
As a talented athlete, Rod and his relay teammates set and continue to hold the state track record for the 440-yard relay. A proud USMC veteran, Rod served during the Vietnam conflict where he met his sons’ mother, Branda. After serving his country Rod brought his small family back home to Reedsport and quickly began work on expanding it. The two boys were born not long after. Working at the International Paper sawmill in Gardiner until it closed, Rod provided for his family and taught the boys how to hunt, fish, row and bow, and shoot the poo. Later in life Rod owned the Tyee store off of 138 near Sutherlin, becoming the self-proclaimed mayor.
Living in Douglas County nearly all his life he enjoyed the outdoors and all the beauty Oregon has to offer. He especially loved the growing wine trade and could commonly be found pontificating the finer points of the Oregon grape.
Rod, an avid hunter, fisherman and conversationalist is survived by his brother, Alan; two sons, Troy (Carrie) and Eric (Laura); and grandson Avery.
A celebration of life service is planned at the Elkton Education Community Center in Elkton, Oregon on October 17, 2020 from 10 AM to 2 PM. The ECEC is located at 15850 State Highway 38W, Elkton, OR, 97436.
