Rodney W. Junge
August 1, 1923 - October 26, 2019
Rodney W. Junge was born Aug. 1, 1923 and died on Oct. 26, 2019 at Bay Area hospital three days after a massive stroke. By his request he was cremated by Amling-Schroeder funeral services.
You have free articles remaining.
He served on the Aircraft Carrier Enterprise for five years as a Radioman 2nd Class in WWII. His ship fought in every major battle except one, receiving many military awards.
He has left behind his family who loved him dearly and many others who knew him, and were grateful for his quick wit and knowledge of his adventures, which included such a variety.
Rod worked for channel 12 KPTV in Portland when he met Donna; they married on Dec. 23, 1966 in Vancouver, Wash., before moving to Bandon, where they settled for the last 51 years. He also worked for Channel 11 in Coos Bay at Noah Butte, as well as in real estate sales, ran the pictures for the local theater and retired as a commercial fisherman. Each family member has their own stories to share about their uncle Rod, which will be put together in memory of him. No services are being held at this time. May he rest in peace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In