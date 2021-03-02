March 24, 1949 – February 23, 2021
Rodney “Rod” Wayne Ingman passed away at his home in Coos Bay on February 23, 2021.
Rod was born in Coos Bay on March 24, 1949 to Harold Ingman and Virginia Marie Ingman-Dorland who both preceded him in death. Growing up he enjoyed playing football, basketball, and baseball with his brother and neighborhood friends. He also enjoyed watching TV and working and playing on the family farm. He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1967. In his teen years and young adulthood he formed a large circle of friends with whom he kept in contact and reached out to often. He would also continue to make friends and acquaintances throughout the years from all walks of life.
Rod was very passionate when it came to the things that interested and inspired him. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was also an avid gardener and voracious reader. He became a history enthusiast starting from a young age and was particularly interested in the history of the American West. Helping people was also incredibly important to him, being especially moved by the plight of the Afghans in the 80s. He formed the Oregon Afghan Aid Society where he spread the word of their fight against the Soviets and raised money to help by selling hats, T-shirts, and bumper stickers. He loved animals and had dogs and cats as pets throughout his life.
He spent time living in various cities in Oregon including Sweet Home, Salem, Portland, Redmond, and Coos Bay. Over his life he worked as a mill worker and a firewood dealer. He operated a rock crusher, worked in the mail room at the state capital, and was an independent landscaper. He was also a wedding officiant over 40 times for various friends and family. He offered people a little something different from traditional church ceremonies.
Rod is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Aubrey Ingman and Amber Kozera of Gresham; son, Micah Ingman of Eugene; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Norman Leeling of Florence; and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Sharey Ingman of Eugene; as well as one niece and several nephews.
Due to the current pandemic no funeral service will be held at this time.
