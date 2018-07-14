June 2, 1966 - June 24, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Rodney “Rod” Lee Sams, 52, of Bend, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Myrtle Point Christian Church, 511 6th St., in Myrtle Point. He passed away June 24, 2018, surrounded by family and friends in Coquille. A forest service memorial will be held at a later date in the Bend area. For information call the U.S. Forest Service in Bend.
He was born June 2, 1966 in Salem. He grew up and attended school in Myrtle Point, and graduated in 1984. Immediately after graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served for two years.
After the military, Rod lived in Coos Bay and Corvallis working at various jobs.
In 1993, he became a member of the Baker River Hotshot crew and remained with them for seven seasons. From there he worked with the Malheur NF at John Day for one season. He then moved to Sisters, with the Deschutes NF in the Cascade Division. After spending five years in the Sisters area he transferred to the Newberry Division in Bend, as an engine captain and crew boss.
He was a regular fixture at the Forest Service Apprentice Program in Sacramento, Calif., and mentored literally hundreds of new fire fighters.
In 2003, he volunteered on the Columbia Space Shuttle recovery team in Texas.
He remained with the Deschutes National Forest Service in Bend until cancer kept him from his duties.
Rod loved what he did and the people he worked with. It was said that he didn’t just supervise, but he brought people together and built families. Rod was selfless, duty driven, funny and always positive even in his final days. His humor was his trade mark, always making people laugh even in the most stressful times. He had a strong faith that he relied on for strength and courage.
Rod was an avid fan of the Oregon Ducks and Oakland Raiders. On his off hours he was known to DJ at weddings, parties and various events. He loved music.
Rod was married twice and divorced.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Cody Sams; brother, Donald Sams; and an uncle, Kenneth Dickey.
He is survived by his parents, Eldon and Shirley Sams of Myrtle Point; a son, Stephan Sams of Santa Cruz, Calif.; four sisters, Brenda Goin of Camas Valley, Debbie Breese of Eugene, Connie Dudley of Reed Point, and Montana and Gloria Dimmick of Camas Valley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
