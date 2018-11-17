Jan. 15, 1960 - Nov. 10, 2018
A funeral service will be held for Rodney "Ernie" Ernest Gulseth, 58, Saturday, Dec. 8. The date and time of the service will be announced in The World Newspaper and Facebook. Ernie was a loving father and grandfather of two, who passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Ernie was born Jan. 15, 1960 in Myrtle point, to Orville and Arlene Gulseth. His three brothers and him formed a bond to never be broken. Giving mom and pops gray hair far too early. Rod graduated from Marshfield High School. He was a sports fanatic who dreamt of going pro in football, with talent so great it compared to a star. He was born with logging in his blood, so deep he was destine to follow his family lines.
On Oct. 10, 1981 he married Lilly. They started a family, having two daughters. Ernie returned home daily pungent with the smell of the forest. One June day, a logging accident placed him in the hospital, no one thought he’d walk let alone top a tree again. Proven wrong, Rod topped and fell timber up to three months before passing. He creating by just a vision the “Three Wooden Crosses Stump” pictured above.
He was an avid music lover, who used the dash of any truck as an instrument. A sense of humor so contagious, Robin Williams would have looked up to him. An inspiration and father figure for so many. He was a leader, a guide, who always put everyone first. A heart so large he had to fill it with giving. And giving he did, he’d give his last step to guide a child on a hunt. Hunting was a way to feel one with nature, never missing a hunt Rod nicknamed each one. His infectious smile to watch his girls ride horses he spent many hours as a horse 4H dad.
Rod was preceded in death by his father, Orville; and his mother, Arlene.
He is survived by his daughters, Robyn Hall and Brittney Hardy; son-in-law, Russ; his two grandchildren, Ayden and Cheyenne Hall of Prineville; his three brothers, Doug, Brad, and Eric; stepfather, Richard Huntley;and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In