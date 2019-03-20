March 14, 1945 - March 13, 2019
A celebration of the life of Roderick Dean Sabin will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Amling Schroeder Funeral Service Bandon Chapel.
Rod was born March 14, 1945 in Bandon, the son of Walter and Doris June Sabin. He died March 13, 2019 in Portland.
He grew up in Riverton then moved with his family to Langlois at age 5, graduating from Pacific High School. Following high school he served in the U.S. Army in Korea. After the service he returned and logged with his father for a time. He then worked as a sheep and cattle rancher before starting logging also in 1972.
He married Sandra Bjerg Sept. 5, 1970.
He is survived by his wife, sons, Paul and Stacy, and Chris and Lori and Willy; grandchildren, Carrie, Deanna, Kayla, David, Brandon, Patrick and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Amelia; his mother, June Sabin; and his sister, Lila Kirchgesler.
Friends may offer condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com
