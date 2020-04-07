Rocky Jay Buckles, Sr.
September 25, 1954 - April 1, 2020
A private graveside service will be held for long-time Coos County resident, Rocky Jay Buckles, Sr., who died April 1, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 65. A Celebration of Rocky’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Rocky was born Sept. 25, 1954 in North Bend, the son of Buddy Ray & Mary Yvonne Strine Buckles. He attended school in North Bend and played football for North Bend High School, graduating in 1972. He attended SWOCC for a year then played football for Southern Oregon University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.
He married Laura Ralph on June 29, 1975.
Rocky’s career was in the trucking industry moving from truck driver to dispatcher to general manager and then purchaser. He refereed high school football for 17 years and was a basketball referee for several years as well. He enjoyed his John Deere Tractor, woodworking, bird hunting and loved riding his Harley with Clint Dorland and the Dorland family. It is also well known he was a life-long Duck fan.
In addition to his wife of nearly 45 years, Laura, Rocky is survived by his daughter, Jandy & Ryan Torland; son, Rocky “R.J.” Buckles, Jr.; sister, Nona & Frank Carpenter; brother, Buddy Buckles & Sonia Marquez; niece, Jordan Buckles; nephews, Kyle Buckles and Jason Demaray ; great-niece, Annie Demaray; aunts, Virginia & Jim Johnson and Netabelle Buckles and sister-in-law, Carol Ralph.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
