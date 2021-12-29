Rocklin “Rocky” A. Collins

August 2, 1967 – December 23, 2021
A Celebration of Life will be held for Rocklin A. Collins, 54, of Reedsport, on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. 2nd Street in Coos Bay. Masks will be optional. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Rocky was born on August 2, 1967 in Gold Beach, Oregon to parents Ron and June Collins. He passed away on December 23, 2021 in Reedsport, where he lived with his wife of 27 years.
Rocky and Vickie, the love of his life, raised two wonderful boys, Michael and Cory Christoffersen. They were both so proud of the men that Michael and Cory had become. Rocky graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1985. He worked for McKay’s Markets for 37 years. He had to retire in June due to medical issues. Besides spending time with the love of his life, Vickie, he enjoyed watching all sports, camping, fishing, crabbing, bowling, walking his dogs in the woods and going to the local lakes and beaches. He had a true love for the outdoors.
Rocky was a loving husband, father, brother and son and will be greatly missed.
Rocky leaves behind his wife, Vickie Collins; son, Michael and his wife, Jameelah and their two sons, Jeremiah and Sebastian; son, Cory and his wife, Amanda and their son, Finn; father, Ron Collins; mother, June Luther; brother, Shannon Collins and his wife, Diane; one niece and one nephew.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
