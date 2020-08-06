Robin Roberts Jenkins, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon due to Alzheimer’s disease. Robin was born in 1942 in Monterey, CA to Alice Edsberg and David Roberts. She was raised on the Monterey Peninsula and in Venice, CA and she had a lifelong deep and abiding connection to the Pacific Ocean.
Robin met her first husband Ronald McCreery at her job playing piano at the legendary Kalisa’s restaurant on Cannery Row. They married in 1961 and had two children, Robin and Andrew. Ronald’s military career took them to Germany, Hawaii and many stateside assignments. Robin was very proud of creating an arts program for children in the city of Sumter, SC.
Robin later married Chester “Chet” Erskine and they had many adventures in the eastern High Sierras of California. They established the first inpatient drug and alcohol treatment center in Bishop, CA in the 1970’s. In 1985, Chet bought the Sharon Leigh F/V. Robin, Chet and their daughter, Cheyanne moved to the Coos Bay area, settling on Roosevelt Blvd. in Charleston.
Robin spent many years working for the State of Oregon in the Children’s services division. Her favorite job was as a foster parent certifier and educator. She made many lasting connections with the wonderful foster families in Coos County, and was proud of her work supporting their care of children in need. After retiring from her day job, Robin was able to return to her true avocation as a fine artist. She created in myriad mediums; oils, pastels, watercolors and mixed media. Her work was featured in exhibits and she loved to teach art. She was active in the Bay Area Artists Association and made friends with many local artists.
In 2004 she married another artist, Edward “Ed” Jenkins. Robin and Ed inspired each other and so enjoyed time working in the studio together, traveling and keeping up on current events. Robin and Ed were enthusiastic supporters of President Barack Obama and one of her great delights was receiving a Christmas card from the Obama White House.
Robin is survived by her children; Robin McCreery and partner Mary Morse, Andrew McCreery and spouse Denise, Cheyanne Erskine and spouse Chris Pfaller; her stepchildren from her marriage to Ed; Shawn Girsberger and Stacey Jenkins; her grandchildren, Tyler Black, Alice Stellar, Kate McCreery, David McCreery and Troona Pfaller; great grandchildren Emri, Wyatt and Raya.
She was prededed by her sister, Bernice Layhee; her husband Chester Erskine and her husband Edward Jenkins.
No services are planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions in Robin’s memory may be directed to the Coos Art Museum, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or the Charleston Marine Life Center. Non-financial memorial activities could include planting a tree, picking up trash and appreciating a fine meal and a sunset.
Robin’s circle of friends was large and joyful. She cherished her Wednesday coffee girls, Mary, Bonnie, Pat, Judy, Maria, Marcia and more; The Redwood Belles; Colleen, Irene, Zahara and Sue. Very special thanks are extended from Robin’s family to Shinan Barclay for making her last year at home a fun and creative one.
And in the words of fellow Welshman Dylan Thomas: “Do not go gentle into that good night, rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
