Nov. 23, 1956 - April 16, 2019
Robin Michelle Pruitt, 62, was granted her angel wings April 16, 2019. Her final moments were spent surrounded by family in Bandon. She was born in Ruislip, England Nov. 23, 1956 to James Marvin Ackley and Audrey Mae Ackley.
Robin was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Robin loved each and every one of her family and friends individually and unconditionally. Her infectious smile and kind heart made her loved by all. Robin’s greatest gift was her love for others which came through in every thoughtful interaction.
Robin joined the U.S. Army Reserves, Company D, 820th Engineer Battalion in Sacramento, Calif., right out of high school in 1974. Robin earned the rank of sergeant and continued to serve this battalion until 1996 when she relocated to Oregon. In 1996 Robin continued to serve her country and joined the Army National Guard, 1st HHC, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry and finally retired in 1998.
Robin is survived by her mother-in-law, Nita Batson and husband, Jimmy Pruitt; sons, James Coker, Keith McCombs and wife, Leslie McCombs, Bobby Senn, Jimmy Pruitt, Daniel Senn and wife, Kari Senn, and Richard Pruitt and fiancé, Alexandria McCulloch; daughters, Melissa Derilo, and Andrea Hamann and husband, Joseph Hamann; 19 grandchildren, Shaina Coker, Jimmy Coker, Tyler McCombs, Ryan McCombs, Cody Hall, Nathan Hall, Mathew Hall, Gabby Hall, Kendell Senn, Brayden Senn, Jeremiah Pruitt, Angelina Pruitt, Finley Pruitt, Katelyn Senn, Tyler Senn, Blake Derilo, Brian Derilo, Marcus Hamann, and Madison Hamann; two great-grandchildren, Harper Moniz and Angelina Coker; as well as numerous loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of longtime friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April, 27, at Amling/Schroeder Funeral Services in Bandon. A celebration of life will be held following the service at 88270 Cardinal Lane, Bandon.
