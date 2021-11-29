December 22, 1935 – September 24, 2021

We are sad to announce Roberta Sue Shaver Swan’s death. Born in Spokane, Washington on December 22, 1935.  

She later moved to Tacoma, Washington, where she met her spouse and raised two sons, Robert and Steven Swan in Napa, California until 1988 when she retired.  She then moved to Bandon until complications of Covid took her life on September 24, 2021.

She is survived by her two sons and all her loving friends.

