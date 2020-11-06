May 10, 1955 – October 31, 2020
Roberta Kay Ernst, 65, of Allegany, Oregon passed away on October 31, 2020 at home in Coos Bay after an arduous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kay, as she was known as by all her friends and family, was born in Coos Bay to Howard and Ella Slater on May 10, 1955. She completed all of her schooling in Coos Bay. She married Byron Lynn Ernst on December 8, 1984 at the church in Allegany. Byron and Kay had children shortly after marriage and Kay began her stressful and fulfilling journey of being a stay-at-home mother. She was also a military wife, whose husband was abroad for the majority of the first decade of their new family’s life. Kay’s passion and profession for most of her life was caregiving. She filled her free time mastering the art of crocheting, gardening, andmanaging Pine Cove Mobile Home Park.
Kay is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ella Bell Slater and Howard Edwin Slater; and sister-in-law Evelyn Larsen.
Kay is survived by her husband of 36 years, Byron Ernst; daughter, Melissa Grimes and her spouse Justin Grimes; son, Christopher Ernst and his spouse Nikia Ernst; brothers, Edwin Slater, Paul Slater, Ernie Larsen; grandchildren, Caleb and Joshua Grimes, Natalie and Elizabeth Ernst; beloved friend/sister, Lynn Sorenson; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. Family and friends will be notified of time and place when the arrangements are made. Inurnment will be at the Allegany Cemetery.
The family of Roberta Kay Ernst wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at Bay Area Hospital, Sacred Heart Riverbend, and Bay Area Cancer Center for all their compassionate care and treatment that positively impacted her life. A special and sincere “Thank You” to Bay Area Hospice’s care team that helped Kay and her family transition and ease her care into the end of life journey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In