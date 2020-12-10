August 10, 1926 – December 2, 2020
Roberta "Bobbie" Ogren, 94 of Coos Bay, peacefully passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 of natural cause. The world has lost a beautiful soul. Her warm smile, compassionate heart, indomitable spirit, quick wit and positive outlook touched all who had the honor of knowing her. Roberta was known as "Bobbie" by all of her family and friends.
Roberta was born August 10, 1926, in Aledo, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest and Nelle Aaronson Riddell. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1944. Bobbie married Richard Ogren, of Coos Bay, in Reno, Nevada in 1979. She fell in love with the Oregon Coast and made it her home for 60 years.
Bobbie was a beautician when she lived in Illinois, as well as assisted with the family farming operation. In 1960 she moved to Coos Bay with her first husband, Charles Sedig. In Oregon, Bobbie worked as a waitress at the Thunderbird, a bartender at the Coach House and as a homemaker. Bobbie was a fantastic cook and lined the shelves of her pantry every year with home canned meat, fish, fruits and vegetables. She loved life, always thinking and caring for others before herself. She was a hard worker and loved dogs more than you'll ever know! Her favorite things included camping in Eastern Oregon, salmon fishing on the Rouge River, hummingbirds, flowers and especially the beauty of the Oregon Coast. Despite the miles separating them, Bobbie kept in touch regularly with her sisters living in Illinois and she had near daily phone conversations with her beloved niece, Eleanor Johnson-Klev of Suffern, New York.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Ogren of Coos Bay; her sister, Ernestine Sedig of Aledo, Illinois; two step-children, Eric Ogren of Portland and Rebecca Nelson of Junction City; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lorena Johnson and Donna Johnson; and her first husband, Charles Sedig. Bobbie will be dearly missed by many.
Murphy Musgrove Funeral Home in Junction City is in charge of arrangements. No funeral service is planned at this time.
