Oct. 29, 1952 – Sept. 26, 2018
A celebration of life for Roberta "Bobbi" Jane Foote, 65, of North Bend, will be held and announced in December.
Bobbi was born Oct. 29, 1952 in Jefferson, Indiana, to John William and Margaret Louise (Olds) Gorbandt. She passed away Sept. 26, 2018 at her residence in North Bend.
Bobbi graduated from school in Indiana. She then moved to California, where she lived for many years.
Bobbi loved children so much that she decided to own a daycare. She was very good at what she did and once won an award for “daycare provider of the year” in California.
Eventually, she moved to North Bend to be closer to family and that is where she resided for the remaining eleven years of her life. During her free time, she really enjoyed playing Bingo.
Roberta will be remembered as the best mother, grandmother and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Puckett of North Bend, and Yvonne Heller of Vista, Calif.; sister, Joyce McDonald of Escondido, Calif.; brother, John Gorbandt of Indiana; nieces, Sara Heller of Vista, Calif., Lindsy Parkhouse of Indiana, Katelyn Hagadorn of Vista, Calif., and Bethan Maynard of Virginia; nephews, James Clayton McKinney of California, and Don Massey of Jefferson, Indiana; niece, Stacy Harpin; and grandson, Tyler Puckett of North Bend.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
