July 20, 1937 – June 21, 2021
Longtime Bay Area community member, Robert William McArthur, passed away peacefully from stomach cancer on June 21, 2021, at his son’s home in Atlanta Georgia. He spent his last days surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Bob was born in Spokane, Washington on July 20, 1937 to Louise J. (Wilson) and Merritt H. “Mac” McArthur. As the middle brother of five boys, he spent his childhood fishing along the creek in his family’s Lake Forest Park backyard, camping and exploring in the north Cascade Mountains, and helping care for his family’s garden, chickens, and orchard. Bob and his brothers were avid members of the Boy Scouts, with Bob earning the rank of Eagle Scout for his achievements in scouting. Bob enjoyed working with his hands and helped his father with building projects. He studied Civil Engineering at the University of Idaho and served in the Army Reserves from 1956-1963. He pursued his love of the outdoors and continued supporting youth in the Boy Scouts throughout his young adult life.
Bob married Doralee Meda Otter, a childhood and family friend, in 1966. They moved to Ellensburg, Washington where they began raising their two children, Jennie and Christopher. In 1970 the family moved to Coos Bay, Oregon where Bob worked for the City of Coos Bay as the Urban Renewal Director. The family enjoyed the Oregon coast and spent their time crabbing, fishing, clamming, and mushrooming. Bob and Doralee shared their love of the outdoors with their children and spent their winters skiing, and their summers hiking and backpacking in the nearby coastal and Cascade Mountains.
After working for the City of Coos Bay, Bob moved on to various ventures in Coos Bay including co-founding the Pancake Mill, working with several construction companies, and eventually retiring with HGE Engineers and Architects. He had a loving partnership with Kay Mills for nearly forty years and had a close relationship with each of her three children. In his retirement he shared his love of the outdoors with both his children and grandchildren. He spent time skiing and backpacking, exploring national parks, and traveling in Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean with his family. He shared his love for scouting with his grandson, Myles who earned his Eagle Scout rank in the spring of 2021. In his last years he devoted his life to caring for Kay as she battled Alzheimer’s.
He is remembered fondly and with love by his children, Jennie and son-in-law, Brian Salyer of Fort Collins, CO; Christopher and daughter-in-law, Deanna of Atlanta, GA; his four grandchildren, Mariah Salyer of Seattle, WA, Kayla Salyer of Pine, CO, Kylie and Myles McArthur, both of Atlanta, GA; his former spouse and mother of his children, Doralee Mortensen of Bend, OR; and his four brothers, Orville of Boise, ID; Gale of Beaverton, OR; Irvin of Tucson, AZ; and Leland of Seattle, WA; and by Kay Mills of Coos Bay and her three children, Scott and Sean Randall of Coos Bay and Dr. Suzanne Darby of Phoenix, AZ.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021. For more information please contact his Estate at (541) 294-6976. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wild Rivers Land Trust or the Alzheimer’s Association.
