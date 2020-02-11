Robert Wayne Melton
May 6, 1946 – February 5, 2020
At his request, no public services will be held for Robert Wayne Melton, 73, of North Bend.
Robert was born May 6, 1946 in Star City, Arkansas to Harvey and Myrtle (Blassengame) Melton. He passed away February 5, 2020 in North Bend.
Robert left school as a sophomore so he could start pursuing a career in the lumber industry. He and Aleen met and married quickly. They were together for 57 years and had two children, Rick Melton and Shelly Atkinson. He was fortunate to be able to move forward in his career and create stability for his family. In addition to spending quality time with them, Robert also enjoyed hunting and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Valencia Aleen Melton of North Bend; son, Rick Melton of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Shelly Atkinson of North Bend; grandchildren, Garrett Melton, Makenzie and Makiah Melton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Atkinson.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
