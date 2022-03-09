Robert Walter Breitkreutz passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 surrounded by his family. Bob was born in 1934 in Charlottenburg, Texas of parents Walter and Ruth (Pietsch) Breitkreutz.
Bob grew up picking cotton and working on the family farm. He graduated from Texas Lutheran College, earning a Bachelor’s in Science and later a Master’s Degree in Divinity from Central Lutheran Theological Seminary in Fremont, Nebraska. In 1961, he and Donna established Faith Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls through the mission program of the Lutheran Church in America. In 1965, Bob moved to Myrtle Point where he taught multiple science courses at Myrtle Point High School for 34 years, receiving the teacher of the year award multiple times. During his tenure, Bob was famous for his various science room mascots such as Clutch the python and the famous one-eyed owl, Screech. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping locally as well as in Alaska. He loved all things outdoors and all things BBQ. He loved spending time with his family, attending their various sporting events, drama, and music programs and he never lost his love of learning. There were always books open in every room of the house.
Bob was married to Donna Lee Case, the love of his life, in 1957. Their romance began the minute they laid eyes on each other and never ended through their very last kiss. It endures still. They have four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was truly adored by each and every one of them. His family and friends greatly benefited from Bob’s superlative sense of humor, love of history, and ability to elucidate (along with his love of vocabulary!) his love of our local tide pools on the Oregon Coast. They were also taught that with enough ingenuity anything can be fixed with duct tape, the value of delectable homemade ice cream, and a (not overcooked) well-seasoned steak!
Bob was a true Renaissance man and a fierce and loyal friend to many. He was a sincere manifestation of goodness, kindness and love. He had a strong faith that stood as the foundation for his marriage and family. Above all, he modeled what it was to be a good person. He was a hero to all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Donna Lee Breitkreutz of Coos Bay, Oregon; children, Dr. Patricia Gates of Coos Bay, Oregon, Mark Breitkreutz of Coquille, Oregon, David Breitkreutz and his wife, Darlene Breitkreutz of Ketchikan, Alaska, and Alicen Houghton and her husband, Gary Houghton from Eugene, Oregon. His grandchildren are Layne Breitkreutz of Forest Grove, Becca Gates and fiancé, Andrew Swift of Sutherlin,, Tristan Gates and fiancé, Andrea Malone, of Coos Bay, Logan Gates and his wife, Bridgett of North Bend, McKenzie Houghton of Monmouth, Zachary Breitkreutz and fiancé, Brittney Wilson of Coquille, Keira Breitkreutz and her partner, Treyton Stokes of Monmouth, Joshua Houghton of Eugene, all in Oregon. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Dresden (Gates) Sanchez and Liam Gates; as well as his beloved cat, Hobbes. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Houghton; and his son-in-law, Gordon Gates.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service for family was held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Donations can be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 1290 Thompson Ave, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or to Myrtle Point Community Scholarship Fund at 413 C St, Myrtle Point, OR 97458.
