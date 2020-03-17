Robert Vance Christensen
April 4, 1958 – March 10, 2020
A graveside service with military honors for Robert Vance “Hoss” Christensen, 61, of Coquille and his wife, Christine Christensen will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, at the Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg.
Robert was born April 4, 1958 in Enid, Oklahoma to William Harvey and Betty Lou (Allen) Christensen. He passed away March 10, 2020 at home.
Robert graduated from Gold Beach High School and from there began his time in the United States Navy. Robert was in the Navy for 15 years and during that time he met his beloved late wife, Christine, who had served in the United States Army. The two were married in Jan. 1983 in a small private ceremony. In 1984 they had a child, a daughter they named Jennifer whom they loved very much.
In their younger years, they enjoyed camping trips, backyard barbecues and going to the beach with friends. Once Robert was discharged from the Navy, the family moved to Coquille. They enjoyed tending their beautiful rhododendron garden, fishing on the river, working around their property and being grandparents to two wonderful grandchildren, Ethan and Tacie. Robert also enjoyed hunting, mountain drives and tinkering in his shop. Christine enjoyed crocheting, old movies and laughing with her “sissy” on the phone. They both worked 15 years at Roseburg Forest Products, Coquille plant.
Their life together was beautiful. After losing his wife to cancer, Hoss found he had an ability to carve wood and that became a passion for him.
Robert is survived by his father, Bill; siblings, Brenda and Bill Jr; and several nieces and nephews. Christine is survived by her siblings, Brigitte, Alvin, Cornelia, Thomas and Michael; and by many nieces and nephews. Both are survived by their daughter; two grandchildren; and many friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In