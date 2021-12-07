October 1, 1937 – November 15, 2021
Robert Stanley Tenney was born October 1, 1937 in Mason City, Iowa, theson of William and Myrtle Tenney. After an ongoing battle with mesothelioma, Bob passed away at his home in Myrtle Point, Oregon on November 15, 2021. He was 84.
Bob moved to California with his parents and two older brothers when he was a young boy. He attended school and grew up in Torrance,California. Enlisting to serve in the Korean War, Bob became a gunner on the cruiser ships for the Navy. After the war, Bob was stationed in Bremerton, Washington where he finished his service dismantling ships for the Navy. He returned to California after his service ended and soon caught the attention of the young lady across the street, Mary Satterlee. They were married in August of 1959 and started their lives together in Bakersfield, California.
Determined to create a life for his family, he moved to Libya where he worked for several years in the oil industry. Returning home to the United States in 1972, they settled in Spokane, Washington with their two young boys, Craig and Brian. In 1976, Bob hit the road seeking a business opportunity. He soon stumbled across the West Coast Game Park Safari (formerly the Deer Park). Bob and Mary purchased the park and worked side by side for over 30 years, expanding the business to more than 75 different species and bringing a unique gift to visitors. They shared an immense love and devotion to the animals and each other.
Traveling to other countries to experience diversified cultures was something he greatly enjoyed. His hobbies also included: fishing, duck hunting and spending time with friends and family. Admired and loved by many, Bob will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son, Brian Tenney of Bandon; grandchildren, Shada Tenney of Bandon, Jaidyn Tenney of Coquille, C.J, Brian and Alexis Tenney of Las Vegas; daughter in law, Karin Tenney of Las Vegas; special friend, Cindy Decker of Myrtle Point. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Tenney; his son, Craig Tenney; his brothers, Del and Jerry Tenney; and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: West Coast Game Park Safari c/o Brian Tenney, 46914 Hwy 101 S. Bandon, Or. 97411.
