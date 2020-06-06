December 3, 1944 – May 31, 2020
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.
Robert Sanford Shreve was born on December 3, 1944 in Appleton, Wisconsin and passed away on May 31, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Bob to most, (Sandy to his siblings and cousins) was the firstborn son of Robert and Constance Kelly Shreve who cherished him.
Bob grew up in Wisconsin, Colorado and Idaho. While in Denver, in the 1960’s, he was center on the Cherry Creek High School basketball team as he was the tallest boy, at the towering height of 6’2”. Following his graduation, he accepted a football scholarship at Colorado State College (Univ. Northern Colorado) but an injury ended his football career.
The Vietnam War altered Sandy’s educational plans. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Seoul, Korea. It was the best thing that ever happened to him, he would later say, as that is where he met his wife Soon Ok. It is a beautiful love story that began when he fell in love at first sight. It took Soon Ok a bit longer. After several years of a trans-Pacific courtship, Soon Ok arrived in the US where she and Sandy were married in his parent’s home in October of 1971.
Following his military service Bob graduated in Accounting from the University of Idaho in 1973. As a senior, he received the Kendrick Award from the UI College of Business. He was recruited by a national accounting firm, but his independent soul did not fit well in the corporate culture. He found his niche spending over 40 years as an accountant and later a CFO for several Native American tribes throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Sandy was proud to be father to son Craig, and later father-in-law to Wendi. His grandchildren Ava and Greyson occupied a very special place in his heart. A conversation with Sandy would not be complete without a mention of his brilliant and talented grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by his wife, Soon-Ok in Coos Bay; son, Craig (Wendi) and grandchildren Ava and Greyson of Silverdale, Washington; sisters, Sue Derryberry of Port Orchard, Washington and Linda Davidson(Mike) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; sister-in-law Soon Ja Im (Hui Taek) of Lynnwood, Washington; and by loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and brother-in-law, Tim Derryberry.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of their choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
