July 11, 1935 - Sept. 16, 2018
Robert Rieg passed away Sept. 16, 2018 in Spokane, Wash.
He was born July 11,1935 in Newton, Kansas, to Walter and Catherine Rieg, Bob was one of six children. He graduated from Bremerton High School in Washington before serving as a military police officer in the U.S. Army in Korea at the end of the Korean War. He also served as a deputy sheriff in King County, Wash. Bob was a shade-tree mechanic in Issaquah, Wash. and Bandon, from the 1980's until his death. He was a giver of auto repair services to those in need and with limited resources.
He is survived by his brother, Don; sister, Judy; his four adult children; and four grandchildren.
The family requests memorials be made to The SAFE Project in Coos Bay.
