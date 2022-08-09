Robert Preston Sproul, 71, of Dora, Oregon passed away at his home on July 28, 2022. Robert “Bob” Sproul was born in the fall of 1950 to Frank and Jo Sproul. He moved to Dora in 1974 with the love of his life, Anne, to start a business with his brother, Frank. In 1981, he embarked upon a new adventure in the lumber industry. Creating East Fork Lumber Company from the ground up; which he operated successfully until his retirement in 2017.
Bob had a passion for hiking, camping, skiing, ranching, and international travel. He was a people person that knew no strangers. Bob was an exceptional man, that ‘one of a kind’ person you rarely meet. He had a heart of gold, was out-going, and had a charming personality. His hobbies and interests included reading, astronomy, and spending time with his cows.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne; their three sons, Jed (Jen), Jonah (Becky), and Jared (Katy); as well as six grandchildren, who all live in the Dora area. Bob is also survived by his older brothers, Frank Sproul from Salem, OR and Phil Sproul from Monterey, CA.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Peter Vance.
Bob’s vivacious and giving spirit will be missed by his family and friends. A private service will be held at the family’s request.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
