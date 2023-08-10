September 6, 1922 – August 1, 2023
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Robert L. Duncan, 100, of North Bend, will be held and announced at a later date. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Robert was born on September 6, 1922 in Yakima, Washington to Wilbur and Mildred Duncan. He passed away peacefully, a month before his 101st birthday, on August 1, 2023 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay due to congestive heart failure.
Robert’s mother, Mildred, died when he was 2 years old and his father married Rose Marie who would help raise him. He spent many growing up years on the Boyd Ranch at Pullman, Washington. He graduated from Salem High School, class of 1942 and married his high school sweetheart, Lenabelle, on May 27, 1942 in Vancouver, Washington. They would share nearly 76 years of marriage before her death in 2018.
Robert and Lenabelle raised a son and two daughters in Eugene/Springfield area where he was a builder and business owner, retiring to North Bend. They enjoyed family vacations camping, hiking and boating. Robert waterskied on his 75th birthday. He and Lenabelle loved to square dance and round dance and were dance partners for 75 years with dance clubs in Eugene, North Bend and Coos Bay. They loved to travel and made several trips into Alaska and the Northwest Territories. Robert’s daughters took him on one last road trip in June of 2023 to Cour d Alene, Idaho, to help a high school friend celebrate his 101st birthday.
Robert lost his wife, Lenabelle in 2018 and his son, Charles in 2019. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Linda, of Junction City; daughter, Roberta and her husband, Dell of North Bend; daughter, Lonna and her husband, Jim of Springfield; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
