Feb. 15, 1944 - Nov. 29, 2018
Robert “Jake” Jacobson, 74, passed away Nov. 29, 2018, in Medford. He was born Feb. 15, 1944 in Newport, Ore., to parents Edwin Leander Jacobson and Jane Muriel See. Raised in Coos Bay, he graduated from Marshfield High School, Class of 1962.
Jake served honorably in the U.S. Navy and was deployed for two tours of duty in Vietnam. Soon after his military service, he began his career at TP Trucking in Central Point. After 38 years, he retired in 2010. Jake was an avid car enthusiast, restoring classic cars and participating in car shows throughout the state. He made many friends during his life and was loved and respected by all.
Jake is survived by his wife, Patricia of Eagle Point; two sisters, Mary Peterson and Anita Watson, both of Redmond; one niece, and four nephews.
He was laid to rest in a private family ceremony with military honors at Eagle Point National Veterans Cemetery.
