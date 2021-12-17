April 27, 1944 – December 15, 2021
Funeral Services were held for Robert L. Bateman Sr., 77, of Myrtle Point at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coquille, burial with military honors was at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.
Robert was born on April 27, 1944 in Wise, Virginia to Charles and Rusha (Holbrook) Bateman. He died December 15, 2021 at his home in Myrtle Point.
He grew up in Wise and left school early to join the U.S. Army. He did two tours of duty in Vietnam and served 20 years. He retired in July of 1981 with the rank of 1st Sergeant.
He moved to Myrtle Point in 1980 and after his retirement from the Army he started Bateman Plumbing which he operated until he retired in 2006. Bob was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Myrtle Point V.F.W. Post # 2928, and the Myrtle Lodge # 78 A.F. & A.M. He enjoyed woodworking, doing leatherwork, collecting coins and loving on his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; sons, Bob Bateman Jr. and his wife, Shelley, Jeff Bateman and his wife, Debi, Harry Welmon and his wife, Elvera; Heidi Moore and her husband, Steve; Michelle Johnson and her husband Todd; brothers, Garland, Don and Fred Bateman; sisters, Emogene Gilliam and Caroline Southworth; grandchildren, Kandice Tyler, Alex Welmon, Kayla Bateman, Nicholas Isenhart, Jordan Isenhart, Sara Moore, Shay Bateman, Ashley Margeta, Tristan Welmon, Johnathan Moore, William Welmon and Destiny Ball; great grandchildren, Michael, Liam, Bethany, Ellie, and Braelyn. He also has numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents and four siblings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
