June 19, 1931 - December 31, 2022
Robert John LeMasson of North Bend, Oregon, passed away peacefully December 31, 2022, at the age of 91. At his request, no public service was held. He was buried in Hawkins, Wisconsin, next to his second wife, Mary.
Robert was born June 19, 1931 in Morristown, New Jersey. Two years later, his family relocated to E. Hampshire, England, until they were evacuated by the U.S. Navy in 1942. He graduated from Franklin High School, Baltimore, Maryland in 1949. After High School, he joined the Air Force from 1950-54, became a Staff Sergeant, and was honorably discharged, while stationed in North Bend.
Robert came from three generations of Horsemen, and spent his summers riding and caring for Thoroughbred horses. They lived on Worthington Farms in Maryland, where his father worked as a breeder and trainer.
Bob met his first wife, Mary Elaine Byars, at the CB Myrtlewood shop, and they married in 1957. Married 33 years, they had 4 children together, Elizabeth, Louise “Dee Dee”, Jacob, and Sara. They were members of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Bob went to work for Evans Wood Products, as a bookkeeper, for 10 years. He then became a Sales Rep. for Jackson’s Wholesale Company for 20 years. Shortly thereafter, he started his own yard care business for 30 plus years, which he truly enjoyed.
Bob loved the outdoors. He and his family spent many weekends at the Lakeside Yacht Club, racing his home built 18 ft. Geary sail boat. He loved to back pack with a special group of friends, “The Snail Pacers,” and hiked the Pacific Crest Trail and Rogue River trails. He was an avid runner and attended many races. He skied at Mt. Bachelor, biked from Florence to Boise, Idaho, and spent many weekends camping with his family.
In 1991, Bob married his second wife, Mary Bertrand. She had two adult children. Together they shared the love of gardening and kayaking. He was active through the last year of his life, riding his beloved recumbent bike throughout his neighborhood, visiting and chatting with friends.
Bob is survived by his four children; sister, Phyllis Wheelis of Florida; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcel and Minnie (Wylie) LeMasson; his brother, Ronald and both his wives.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
