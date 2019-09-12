March 5, 1939 - Sept. 1, 2019
Robert John Hundhausen Jr., son of Maxine and Robert Hundhausen, born in Minturn, Colo., March 5, 1939, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 1, 2019.
His early education took place in Albany and Portland, Ore. He went on to graduate from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Wash., and pledged Alpha Theta Delta of Chi Psi at the University of Washington in the fall of 1957. After completing his Bachelor of Arts degree, he served two years in the U.S. Army (Bamberg, Germany) and traveled extensively in Europe before returning to the U.S. He later obtained a Master's in Public Administration at University of Puget Sound in 1977.
In 1999, he retired to the Oregon Coast from the Department of Veterans Affairs (Seattle, Wash., White River Junction, Vt., and Milwaukee, Wis.). A lifelong student of history, languages and classical music, Robert was also a gardener, bridge player and beachcomber, collaborating on the construction of numerous sandcastles with his grandchildren. He served on Bandon’s municipal Planning Commission and the board of the Southern Coos Health District. He was an active member of the Bandon Playhouse and performed in several productions including, Max in "Sound of Music," the Modern Major General in "Pirates of Penzance" and Pickering in "My Fair Lady." He loved his home overlooking the sea and his country. He was anticipating the 2020 election with determination.
He is survived by his loving wife Claudine; son Robert F. Hundhausen (Victoria) and grandchildren Gabriela and Paul, of Black Earth, Wis.; daughter Patricia Hundhausen of Bandon; brother Thomas G. Hundhausen of Ontario, Ore.; sister Phyllis Taylor (Greg), of Spokane; and sisters-in-law Parney Hundhausen of Spokane and Judy Davis (Rick) of Seattle; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
