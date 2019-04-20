Robert Joel Klemenhagen

June 19, 1950 – April 12, 2019
A funeral Mass will be held for Robert J. Klemenhagen, 68, of North Bend, at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., in North Bend with Father Jim Graham presiding. A recitation of the Rosary will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow services in the parish hall. A private family inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Bob was born June 19, 1950 in Pipestone, Minn., to Joseph L. Klemenhagen and Neoma F. (Minke) Klemenhagen. He passed away peacefully April 12, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Bob earned his associate's degree from North Hennepin Community College in Minnesota, followed by a civil engineering technical degree from Anoka Tech in Minnesota. He served with the military police in the United States Army from 1969 – 1971. He met his future wife, Susan Laskowski, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and they were married Sept. 16, 1972.
Bob worked as a civil engineering technician in Minnesota and Oregon for 30 years. When the family moved to Coos Bay in 1975 they decided to stay because Bob felt that the natural resources on the Oregon coast provided unsurpassed opportunities for his passion of hunting and fishing, as well as wildlife conservation. He enjoyed all things related to the outdoors and spent several years working as a ranger aide at Shore Acres State Park. He was a longtime member of Fat Elk Duck Club, South Coast Anglers STEP Association and Ducks Unlimited. He also volunteered with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on various local projects.
Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan Klemenhagen of North Bend; son, Joel Klemenhagen and his wife, Jen of Seattle, Wash.; son, Nick Klemenhagen of North Bend; daughter, Leah Crist and her husband, Jeff of Sacramento, Calif.; granddaughter, Kennedy Crist of Sacramento, Calif.; mother, Neoma Klemenhagen of Alexandria, Minn.; brother, Thomas Klemenhagen and his wife, Cindy of Alexandria, Minn.; brother, David Klemenhagen and his wife, Lynn of Maple Grove, Minn.; sister, Nancy Thomson of Tampa, Florida; sister, Susan Catanzaro and her husband, Frank of Gilroy, Calif.; and numerous extended family members.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Klemenhagen.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the Coos County STEP Program, Morgan Creek or West Fork Fish Hatcheries, c/o Coos County STEP Commission, P.O. Box 1611, North Bend, OR 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In