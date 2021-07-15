November 3, 1928 – July 12, 2021
Robert Jesse Duanne, 92, of Bandon departed this life on July 12, 2021 at the VA Health Care System in Roseburg following a period of declining health.
Bob was born in Medford on November 3, 1928. He was the son of Richard Duanne Lawhorn of Coos Bay and Livermore, California and Verna Peters Flowers and Dale Flowers, Sr. of Medford, all from Oregon pioneer families.
He is survived by a daughter, Marlene C. Millerbis of Sonora, CA; son, Jeremy J. Duanne (Renée Kube) of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Ian Duanne of Orlando, FL; son, Robert J. Duanne Jr. of Pensacola, FL; and brother, Dale Flowers Jr. (Carol) of Welcome, MD. He is also mourned by his neighbors and friends, especially devoted Marvin and Janet Palmer of Coos Bay.
Bob was a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army, serving his country in field hospitals during both the Korean and Viet Nam wars as well as in posts across the country. He was interviewed about his experiences by the Library of Congress' Veterans History Project. Following his retirement from the military, Bob worked in the security industry in Nevada. After retiring from his security work, Bob returned to Oregon, living first in Grants Pass, Port Orford, and then in Bandon. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. Bob also had a keen empathy for his fellow service members, and for many years volunteered his time at Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach.
According to his wishes, there will be no funeral, and his ashes will be scattered along the banks of the Rogue River. Memorial contributions may be made to Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach, Inc., 1611 Virginia Ave. Box 406, North Bend, OR 97459.
