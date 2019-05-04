June 25, 1953 – April 13, 2019
A celebration of life for Robert George Draper, 65, of Coos Bay will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at the Coos Bay Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second St., in Coos Bay. Private cremation has been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Robert was born June 25, 1953 in Malvern, Ark., to Bobby and Vivian Draper. He passed away April 13, 2019 at his residence in Coos Bay.
He was an avid pool player and past president of the Coos Bay Area 538 Eagles Lodge 1996-1997.
Robert will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his father; two sisters; five children; nine grandchildren, and one newly grandson.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
